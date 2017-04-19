Chrome-Wrapped Lamborghini Aventador With Capristo Exhaust Puts On A Show

As long as petrol heads are allured by loud-revving machines such as the Lamborghini Aventador, supercar spotting will remain a thing.
Even if you wanted to, you couldn't miss this particular Raging Bull model on the road, no thanks to a chrome wrap that covers most of the exterior along with gold bits, and a matte black roof
Throw in an aftermarket Capristo exhaust system, with the ability to shoot flames, and you've got the a machine that is bound to attract attention to itself.
Now, we don't know where this video was shot, but the custom Lamborghini Aventador wears a Netherlands license plate.
Whether it sports other technical updates besides the exhaust system, is a good question, but it doesn’t really need more power, since the stock vehicle needs just 2.9 seconds for the 0-100km/h (62mph) sprint, and will keep going up to 350km/h (217mph).