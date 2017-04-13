Citroen Previews The Interior Of The New C5 Aircross Ahead Of Its Auto Shanghai Premiere

With almost a week left until the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show kicks off, Citroen has spilled the beans on the interior of the new C5 Aircross.
Previewed by an official rendering, the cabin of the new SUV is dominated by a large screen mounted in the middle of the dashboard, and by the digital display that replaces the traditional analogue dials.
Double air vents, a multi-function steering wheel, an automatic gearbox, electronic parking brake, and five drivetrain settings that should enhance its off-road abilities, are also visible, along with plenty of storage spaces in the minimalistic layout of the interior.
Citroen didn’t have much to say about their new C5 Aircross, except that it features an 'Advance Comfort' program that sees the debut of a suspension system equipped with 'Progressive Hydraulic Cushions', a first for the French brand - Citroen will illustrate how it works in Shanghai.
Joining it on the showroom floor will be the C-Aircross and CXPerience studies for their China premiere, alongside a new generation C5, and the local C3-XR SUV.