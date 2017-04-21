Citroen Revives Type H Van For Its 70th Anniversary With Help From Le Coq Sportif

Citroen and sportswear brand Le Coq Sportif continue their collaboration throughout 2017, by teaming up to revive a Type H van.
Produced almost 70 years ago, the vehicle has been completely reworked, both on the outside and in the cabin, where it sports the French brand's specific colors, and adds natural leather trim, and light-colored woodwork, made from different types of wood.
The Citroen Type H has been converted into a mobile bicycle maintenance workshop, and can also be transformed into a workshop for clothing at cycling events, demonstrating its versatility, and so has the New Dispatch, which wears the same white, blue, and red colors.
Citroen will have both concepts on display at the Commercial Vehicle Show, in Birmingham, UK, which opens its doors on April 25. Subsequent to their premiere, they will be showcased at Le Coq Sportif communication events.
Beside the image gallery, the car manufacturer has highlighted its partnership with the French brand with a video that shows both the Type H and the New Dispatch.