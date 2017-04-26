Classic 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S ‘Leichtbau’ Expected To Fetch Big Money In Auction

Another fine example of Porsche’s air-cooled era, this 1993 911 Turbo S Leichtbau is heading to an auction with a pretty impressive sale estimate attached to it.
Set to be auctioned at the Silverstone Auctions’ May Sale, this one-of-86 911 Turbo S is expected to fetch between £475,000 and £575,000 ($608k to $736k).
Chassis number 51 is a left-hand drive matching-numbers example that has covered 68,868km (around 42,800 miles) which came to the UK on January 1st, 2014 by its current owner.
These Leichtbau versions (German for lightweight) were 180kg (396 lbs) lighter than the standard model while being more powerful as well, with the 3.3-litre flat-six engine producing 61hp more for a total of 381hp.
Porsche opted for weight-saving solutions such as aluminum doors, thinner glass, thinner carpets and a Kevlar rear spoiler and front bonnet. Air intakes in front of the rear wheel openings, a flatter rear wing and intakes to cool the brakes are some of the visual enhancements applied to the limited Leichtbau version.
“Being 40 millimetres lower, 180kg lighter and with an additional 61 horse power, the Leichtbau is uber powerful and a very exciting proposition for Porsche enthusiasts,” said Harry Whale, classic car specialist, Silverstone Auctions. “The car presents in very good condition with a very well preserved, clean and tidy interior, mostly original paintwork of a good standard and mechanically all components under the car are outstanding for a car of this age.”