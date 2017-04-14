Command Your 2018 Hyundai With Standard Remote Services

Accessing the climate control, locking or unlocking the doors and starting the engine can now be done remotely in several new Hyundai vehicles, which get standard Remote Services.
The feature, which can be controlled via smartphone, smartwatch and Amazon Alexa for 3 years, is offered at no additional cost on the 2017 Ioniq models, as well as on the Blue Link-equipped 2018 Santa Fe Sport, Elantra GT, and Sonata.
Additionally, Hyundai have also enhanced the Blue Link Remote Start with the Climate Control feature that allows users to access the rear defroster and heated side mirrors in the latter two.
"Remote start has always been our most popular remote service. Hyundai owners request more than one million remote starts a month during the winter and perform more than a million remote locks annually. Our customers love to be connected, so improving their value and overall experience at no additional cost maintains our commitment to do better", said the brand's Digital Business Planning and Connected Operations Director, Manish Mehrotra.
Hyundai are also making key safety and security features, from the Blue Link bundle, standard to subscribers. These include the automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle recovery, and SOS emergency assistance, including access to the emergency response center in the event of a crash. The Blue Link can also assist the police in locating and recovering a stolen car.
For their final trick, the automaker will also offer free map updates of outdated software on the system's SD car, via the MyHyundai website.