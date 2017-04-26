Commodore Clips Semi, Smashes Into Barrier Like It's A F&F Scene

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of this Holden Commodore was weaving through traffic before he made contact with the dash-cam truck.
Safe to say, the initial impact was strong enough to send the car skidding towards the barrier. Once it made contact with the wall, the Commodore began to disintegrate as body panels started flying off the car.
It's certainly the type of hard and dangerous crash that nobody would want to endure, but thankfully, the description of the video doesn't mention anything about the driver of the car being seriously injured.
What it does mention is this quote from the driver of the truck: "Witnesses said he was waving in and out of traffic for a while...he was undertaking everyone and then when he came to overtake me, he got sideways and smashed into my front steerer and bullbar."
Hopefully the person behind the wheel of that Commodore has learned a valuable lesson, and will drive more carefully from now on.