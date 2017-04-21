Confuse Your Neighbors With This Ex-Military Humvee

All you need is a fine cigar and you'll feel just like Arnold Schwarzenegger inside this Humvee, bar the coolness.
Of course, it means you have to buy it first, and for that, you might need to book a hotel room in Auburn, Indiana, on May 12, as this ex-military vehicle will hit the auction block at AuctionsAmerica.
The vendor doesn’t have much to say about it, but some of the characteristics that should interest a bidder, including the estimated selling price of $15,000-$20,000, and continue with the year that the Humvee was made - 1992, and the mileage, which is just over 21,000 miles (33,796km).
No demilitarization is required before taking it home, as the only reminder of the tough life it had is the army green paint.
It can carry up to 4 people inside, and has plenty of room for luggage, but we're not sure whether you could actually take it to on the road. Even so, it would make for an interesting addition to the right car/military collection, wouldn’t it?