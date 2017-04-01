Consumer Report's Review Of BMW's New 5-Series Comes With Some Surprising Results

BMW have made their modern cars more luxurious, and this means that their sporty abilities have been toned down.
Redesigned from the ground up, the new 5-Series is a good example of sacrificing high-speed cornering in favor of a more comfortable ride, thus making Consumer Reports say that the Jaguar XF is better on twisty roads, after taking the 530i xDrive out for a quick drive.
Their review also points out that the gesture control system made them take their eyes off the road more, to make sure that the features performs the requested task.
The fact that more advanced safety features such as the automatic emergency braking and forward collision are optional and cost a small fortune, didn’t make it win any extra points with CR either, especially since it's a car that starts from over $52,000 in the United States, with the tested example topping the $65,000 mark.
Having pointed out that the new 5-Series isn’t flawless, the video also guides us through some of its positive points, which include the almost perfect soundproofing, tech-friendly cabin with wireless smartphone charging, and extra power coming from the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, in this guise.
Nevertheless, it seems that Mike Monticello had some difficulties in getting over the fact that the BMW 5-Series is no longer a nimble athlete.