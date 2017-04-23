Consumers Say They Want Flying Cars To Have Parachutes

They’ve been dreamt about for decades and as flying cars get ever closer to hitting the streets and skies, the University of Michigan’s Sustainable Worldwide Transportation Program recently conducted a U.S. survey to find out just what consumers think of this innovative form of transport.
The survey discovered that almost two-thirds of Americans are familiar with the concept of flying cars but unsurprisingly, many hold concerns about their safety.
In fact, the Detroit News reports that 63 per cent of respondents said they are “very concerned” about the safety of flying cars while 83 per cent said they’d prefer vertical take-off and landings rather than requiring a runway like a traditional plane. Additionally, 80 per cent said a parachute would be “very” or “extremely” important.
The results of this survey come shortly after Dutch company PAL-V, unveiled a one-to-one scale model of its flying car, dubbed the Liberty, at Top Marques Monaco. The company intends on commencing customer deliveries by the end of 2018 and thinks it can spark a reinvention in the history of mobility.
It isn’t just startups that are interested in flying cars. In January, Airbus announced that it will present a prototype of a self-piloted flying car this year as a way to avoid urban gridlock.