Corvette Driver Crashes Twice In 7 Minutes

Accidents are a fact of life but one Corvette owner in New Hampshire might want to stay out of the driver's seat after being involved in two crashes just seven minutes apart.
According to NH1 News and the Union Leader, Kevin Cullinane was driving near Cumberland Farms when he got into an accident with another vehicle. Cullinane then fled the scene and witnesses note he "was traveling at a high rate of speed and weaving through traffic" in an attempt to get away.
This decision proved tragic when Cullinane slammed into another car, eventually pushing it into a telephone pole. Not content with his vehicular mayhem, Cullinane reportedly attempted to flee again but this time he was detained by witnesses.
Manchester police responded to the second crash and were informed by Goffstown Police that the white Corvette was wanted for a hit-and-run incident just minutes earlier.
No one was seriously injured in either of the crashes but Cullinane is facing an extensive list of charges including conduct after an accident, operating under the influence of drugs, and reckless operation. More charges are pending, so it's likely that Cullinane won't be behind the wheel anytime soon.
