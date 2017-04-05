Corvette Grand Sport Gets Special Admiral Blue Heritage Edition In Japan

If you think of a Corvette Grand Sport, you'll probably imagine it in Admiral Blue. You aren't likely to picture it in Japan, of all places, but that's where this special edition has popped up.
GM Japan has launched a limited run of the new Grand Sport in that signature shade of blue, complete with a wide white stripe running up from the hood intake and over the hood, and those tell-tale red hash-marks on the front fenders.
Carbon-fiber aero elements also come standard, and the wheels feature red rims to match the stripes above, while the interior is all done up in jet black leather and suede and torso-hugging bucket seats. Only five examples of the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sports Admiral Blue Heritage will be offered in Japan, each priced at 12,800,000 yen.
That works out to more than $115,000 at current exchange rates, or nearly twice the price of a base Corvette Grand Sport in its natural habitat on the other side of the Pacific. But it's only 700,000 yen ($6,300) more than the "standard" Grand Sport that went on sale in Japan back in November.
While we haven't seen the same as a “special edition,” per se, back home, you can spec one out just the same – and we suspect many have. Don't be surprised to see this unique treatment pop up in other markets, though.