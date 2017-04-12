Could The BMW M2 CS Be The Best M Car Ever?

The BMW M2 is, by all means, a proper driver's car, but the brand's performance division is cooking an even hotter model.
Rumored to be named the CS, it was recently spied on the Nurburgring. It sounds meaner than ever and there's a good reason for that, as BMW is believed to have swapped the regular N55 3.0-liter straight-six turbo'd lump for the S55 engine that powers the M3 and M4.
In the latter, it churns out 425 horses, but in the M2 CS, it will likely be slightly detuned to around 400hp. This will place it in the same league as one of its main rivals, the 2018 Audi RS3 Sedan, which uses a new 2.5-liter TFSI petrol unit that is good for 394 horses (400PS) and 354 pound-feet (480 Nm) of torque.
However, thanks to other updates that are expected to be made to the car, including the steering, suspension, aerodynamics and chassis electronics, along with a possible weight reduction, the M2 c should be faster both in a straight line drag race, and on the track.