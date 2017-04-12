Count How Many Times This Ferrari 488 Spider Gets Hit

A rash move by the driver of a dash-cam vehicle who failed to check his mirrors before unlawfully changing lanes, led to a costly accident involving a fairly new Ferrari 488 Spider that was coming in, from behind.
This incident happened in South Korea earlier this month on the Seoul Chuncheon Expressway.
In a split second, the Italian supercar was hit, making the person behind the wheel lose control, desperately trying to regain it. However, it rear ended another vehicle, having its front reshaped in the tunnel's sidewall.
One would think that this is where the nightmare ended, but you'd be wrong, as inertia kicked in and pushed the Ferrari into the opposite wall, in a pinball-like scenario, before being hit again by the car that caused the mayhem.
Fortunately, the drivers of both cars involved were not seriously injured, according to reports from Korea.
If anything, this would make for an interesting story presenting the case to an insurance agent. Bet you wouldn't want to be in this driver's shoes.