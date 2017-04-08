CR Says A Fully-Loaded Mazda CX-5 Could Be A Good Alternative To Audi's Q3

With an updated design, new technologies, and improved materials used throughout the cabin, the new Mazda CX-5 could actually pose a threat for premium-branded models in the compact segment.
This is Consumer Reports' conclusion after reviewing the Japanese SUV, which was found to be not only good-looking, but also better to drive than its predecessor.
Moreover, sound proofing has been significantly improved, and so has the ride comfort and steering, and the fact that it gets low-speed automatic emergency braking as standard on all versions made it win extra brownie points.
Still, it's not all gold stars when it comes to Mazda's all-new CX-5, as its infotainment system could get some time to get used to, the six-speed manual transmission isn’t exactly brilliant, and the 2.5-liter SkyActiv engine that delivers 187hp and 185 lb-ft (251 Nm) of torque to the standard FWD or optional AWD, is actually carried over from the older generation.
Seen here is the Grand Touring variant, which costs upwards of $29,395 and adds features such as the 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, power moonroof, power liftgate, voice command, rearview camera, leather seats, Bose premium audio system and dual-zone climate control.