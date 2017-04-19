CR-V Unveiled in Shanghai As Honda's Latest Hybrid

Honda may not offer as extensive an array of hybrids as one of its notable rivals, but it has done plenty. One of the few in which it hasn't installed a gasoline-electric powertrain is the CR-V, but that changed today at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Equipped with an unspecified two-motor hybrid system, the CR-V Hybrid is hitting the Chinese market first, where it will be produced by joint venture with Dongfeng and hit the local market in the second half of this year.
The Japanese automaker hasn't said whether it will offer the hybrid crossover in other markets, but we wouldn't be surprised if and when it does. In the North American market alone, it currently offers only the Accord hybrid. But the CR-Z and Insight were only recently discontinued, and it just unveiled a plug-in hybrid version of the Clarity. A hybrid version of the new Civic can't be far behind, either. It offers many more in other markets as well, and a few under the Acura brand – including the RLX and NSX (which are sold as Hondas elsewhere).
The automaker has another dedicated hybrid in the works that will be made locally for the North American market, and announced one for the Chinese market as well. Those could very well prove to be versions of the same, but we'll have to wait to find out more.