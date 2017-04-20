CRWD KLR: This Mustang Owner Is Not Without A Sense Of Dark Humor

When it comes to vanity plates, it seems that some car owners are way luckier than others. In the sense that they get to keep them.
These images surfaced recently on Reddit, and we're pretty sure that unlike the DMV, you guys will easily figure out what "CRWD KLR" stands for.
Initially, the person who started the thread, posted an image with the car in traffic (which wasn't very helpful), though then managed to identify the car and find its owner on Instagram.
Aside from the fact that the car is registered in Florida and that it's a V8-powered Mustang, there's not much else we can tell you. Oh, right, the taillight graphics. Those are pretty funny, since it's not every day you get to imagine the car in front of you laughing out loud.
And to think that in some cases you can't even use your last name on your plates if it's remotely open to interpretation.
Photos: Coyotekara/Instagram