Dacia Gives Its Range A Faux Rugged Look With New Explorer Limited Editions

After facelifting its entire range, Dacia has now decided to launch a new series named Explorer Limited Edition for all of its cars.
Available for order as of today in France, they can be had for the Stepway versions of the Logan MCV, Sandero, Lodgy, and Dokker, as well as for the Duster.
All of them benefit from a more rugged look that is highlighted by the front and rear satin-effect chrome skid plates, protective moldings, Duster-inspired grille, new wheels and a 50 mm (2 in) increased ground clearance. They can be specified in an exclusive body color, called Iceland Grey, whereas the Sandero Stepway can also be had in Ochre Orange.
Their interiors have also been slightly tweaked and come with copper orange detailing surrounding the central part of the dashboard and air vents. The same shade has been used for stitching the exclusive dual-material upholstery, and can also be found on the floor mats.
Prices commence at €12,920 ($13,782) for the Dacia Sandero Stepway Explorer, while the Logan MCV Stepway Explorer can be had from €13,700 ($14,614). The Lodgy and Dokker will set you back for at least €14,650 ($15,627) and €14,450 ($15,414), respectively, and the Duster comes from €16,850 ($17,974).