Dad Pranks Daughter, Sends Her To Buy Blinker Fluid

If you're going to have some fun at the expense of somebody who's not very knowledgeable on cars, why not think of something silly and have them ask for it at an auto shop?
As it so happens, that's exactly what this guy thought when he decided that "blinker fluid" would be something hilarious to ask for, especially at a specialty store.
We can only imagine how hard the people working in the auto shop must have laughed upon hearing this request. Although it's good to know they eventually tried to come up with a practical solution, suggesting that they might be looking for new light bulbs.
Of course, this isn't exactly an original idea. The term "blinker fluid' has been used for quite a while as a sarcastic remark toward somebody who doesn't really know much about cars.
So while embarrassing your daughter like that might have been a bit mean, it was all in good fun.