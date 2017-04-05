Daimler Pulls Back On Fuel Cell Development

Daimler has revealed that it will no longer consider hydrogen fuel cell development a top priority, instead preferring to focus more resources to all-electric vehicles.
While recently speaking at an automotive congress in Stuttgart, Daimler chief executive Dieter Zetsche said that the advantage this technology has had over battery-electric vehicles is dwindling and hence not worth rapidly developing, Smart2Zero reports.
“Battery costs are declining rapidly whereas hydrogen production remains very costly,” Zetsche said.
Although the automaker is turning its attention towards EVs and its EQ brand, it does intend to offer the Mercedes-Benz GLC F-Cell to the public later this year or in early 2018. It incorporates a small fuel cell system that can charge the 9 kWh battery and when its tank is filled with hydrogen gas, offers a range of around 310 miles (500 km). Unlike other hydrogen vehicles, the battery of the GLC F-Cell can also be charged with a plug, just like an EV or plug-in hybrid.