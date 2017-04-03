David Brown Moving Down-Market With Project 2 Launching This Week

Between its throwback styling and painstaking attention to detail, there's a lot for the classically minded to love about the Speedback GT from David Brown Automotive. Unfortunately at £495,000, it's far too expensive for most of us to afford. But the company is working on that.
Later this week, it will reveal its promised Project 2 in London, and has revealed a few salient details to give us an idea of what to expect.
For starters, David Brown's second product “will sit at a lower price point” than the Speedback. Just how much lower, we don't know, but the manufacturer aims to make up the difference on (relative volume). It's moving to a new manufacturing facility at Silverstone, where it will be able to produce up to 100 of the new cars (in addition to the existing model) each year.
The bespoke automaker promises that the new model will still be handcrafted and offer a fully customized product, just like the Speedback. It'll be offered in “a range of trim levels,” allowing customers “to choose from a brand-new colour palette for the car’s interior and exterior, as well as from a wide range of accessories and options to fit each and every customer’s personality.”
To that end it will showcase three examples, each outfitted differently, at the debut event this week. We'll be particularly interested to see what it uses as the new model's basis, since the Speedback GT is based on the discontinued Jaguar XKR. And while there's sure to be enough of those on the used-car market to satisfy the relatively low demand for the Speedback, it'll likely need something more readily available if it's going to increase its volume.