Did You Like That "Faux-rrari" Fiat 124 Spider? 'Cause It's Up For Auction

The other day we ran a photo of a Fiat 124 Spider that was dressed up with Prancing Horse badges to look like a Ferrari.
We left it to you, our enthusiastic readers, to determine whether it was a good fit or not, and at least one reader took notice and seized the opportunity.
That reader is one Javier Soto-Price, who just so happens to be the owner of the car in question. He calls it a "faux-rari" or a "trollhorse," but whatever you want to name it, he's put it up for auction on eBay.
The 2017 model is listed with 7,400 miles on the clock, done up in red with a tan interior. Aside from the badges, it appears to be an otherwise stock Fiat 124, which is to say a rebodied Mazda MX-5 Miata.
The difference, again, is in the badges – and it looks like there's plenty of them. The cavalli appear on the grille, on the nose, in the wheel hubs, on the steering wheel.... There's even a Ferrari plaque affixed behind the cup holders between the seats, a Pininfarina badge on the dashboard, and a Scuderia shield (along with Ferrari lettering) on the tail.
And since the car is located in Austin, there's a Texas Longhorns sticker on there, too.
Like what you see? At the time of writing, there's six days left to go on the eBay listing, with 13 bids escalating to $11,400 – but not having yet met the seller's reserve. 10 percent of the proceeds are said to go to charity, with half of that earmarked towards the HIV/AIDS foundation Keep A Child Alive.
And as the owner points out, whoever buys this rolling “tribute” to The House That Enzo Build “can say your car has an article written about it.”