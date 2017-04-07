Dinan's 446HP BMW M2 Sounds And Goes Fabulous

The recipe for making the BMW M2 Coupe even more exciting comes from Dinan and its S2 stage kit.
The BMW M2 Coupe is considered to be the most fun M car in the Bavarian range right now, thanks to its compact size, its balanced chassis and its vocal straight-six turbo engine.
The S2 kit basically includes everything Dinan has to offer for the M2, including a bigger turbo, a stage 4 reprogramming and various other upgrades, upgrading the engine’s output to 446hp and 458lb-ft of peak torque.
Dinan has also installed their coilover suspension which is actually softer than the factory one, saying that the car now corners faster and is way better suited in daily driving, which also sounds like a big win.
Matt Farah delivers his verdict on the BMW M2 Dinan S2 on his latest One Take video linked below.