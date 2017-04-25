DMC Announces Limited Edition Ferrari F12 Body Kit
| By Sergiu Tudose |
If driving a stock Ferrari F12berlinetta doesn't do it for you, adding a custom body kit is definitely the way to go, especially if we're talking something very exclusive.
That's exactly what DMC is promising here with their new custom body kit for the Ferrari F12, as they will only make 10 units in total. According to the tuner, the most attractive part of the kit will be the custom front bumper.
It features a carbon fiber fascia, with an exclusive design and integrated LED lights and Air Grid intakes. Visually, this kit will help make your regular F12 look like the F12tdf.
As of yet, there's no word on any increase in performance, which means that if left untouched, the standard F12berlinetta will continue to deliver its 741 PS and 690 Nm (509 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 3.1 seconds, and a top speed of 340 km/h (211 mph).
Performance aside, owning a "1 of 10" body kit should make for an interesting topic when discussing it with your petrol head friends.
