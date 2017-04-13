Do These Jeep Images Preview A Lengthened Cherokee-Based Model?

Shortly after two teaser images emerged online of a hybrid-powered Jeep SUV concept set to debut in Shanghai, a pair of images of a separate new Jeep model have surfaced thanks to Allpar.
Although the Jeep model pictured, adorned with a license plate reading K8, bears similarities to Jeep's Shanghai concept, it appears unique.
The headlights have a different shape, it has a bespoke front bumper and in general, appears much closer to production. As with the existing Cherokee, it also includes a thick D-pillar and squared-off wheel arches. It also appears similar in size to the Cherokee but, according to some speculation, may have an elongated wheelbase.
If true, there may be a possibility that the vehicle we're looking at is the Chinese version of the long-wheelbase Jeep Cherokee the automaker is thought to be developing. It could therefore have a 5+2 seating layout and rival vehicles like the lengthened Volkswagen Tiguan and Honda CR-V.
In terms of power, current word indicates the Jeep K8 will have an electrified powertrain, most likely a plug-in hybrid setup.