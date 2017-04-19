Dodge Boss Says Challenger SRT Demon Will Cost Less Than $100,000

In regards to performance, we know everything there is to know about the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, but what about its recommended starting price?
Well, according to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis, the impressive muscle car will cost under than $100,000.
"Obviously, [the price] will be more than a regular Hellcat, but it's going to be well below six figures", Kuniskis told Road&Track on the sidelines of the 2017 New York Auto Show, where the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon celebrated its world premiere last week.
Considering that the Challenger SRT Hellcat can be had from just a little over $64,000, Kuniskis' statement leaves a $35,000+ open window, but still, it will be less expensive than a Tesla Model S P100D, which starts at $135,000, and a complete bargain compared to the hypercars capable of covering the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint in less than 3 seconds.