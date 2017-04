Dodge Boss Says Challenger SRT Demon Will Cost Less Than $100,000

PHOTO GALLERY

In regards to performance, we know everything there is to know about the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon , but what about its recommended starting price?Well, according to the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Head of Passenger Car Brands, Tim Kuniskis , the impressive muscle car will cost under than $100,000.s", Kuniskis toldon the sidelines of the 2017 New York Auto Show , where the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon celebrated its world premiere last week.Considering that the Challenger SRT Hellcat can be had from just a little over $64,000, Kuniskis' statement leaves a $35,000+ open window, but still, it will be less expensive than a Tesla Model S P100D , which starts at $135,000, and a complete bargain compared to the hypercars capable of covering the 0-62mph (100km/h) sprint in less than 3 seconds.