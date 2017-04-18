Dodge Challenger Krampus Edition Makes Demon Look Refined

Dodge recently presented the potent Challenger SRT Demon to the world and beyond its performance modifications, it differs from all other Challengers before it thanks to the flared arches and wider tires.
Evidently, one Challenger owner who was pictured in the U.S. by a Reddit user doesn’t think the Demon is special enough and has outfitted what looks like a stock SRT8 with a set of rear wheels so fat, it almost looks un-driveable.
The tires themselves appear to be at least 300 mm wide, but what is strange is that rather than modifying the muscle car’s inner guards and arches to get them to fit, they appear to have been complemented by spaces so wide that most of the wheel isn’t even enclosed by the arch.
When looking at this Challenger, all you can do is ask yourself why any owner could possibly think this looks good or is in anyway functional. We don’t have an answer.
Sure, we’re all for aftermarket widebody kits that complement fat wheels and tires, but this is just ridiculous.