Dodge Challenger Pulls An Epic Burnout In Poland

While we can't be absolutely certain this Dodge Challenger is a Hellcat as the author of the video claims, or something a bit less powerful, what we can be certain of is that it's got mad rubber-laying abilities.
You don't often see these types of scenes on European streets, although that didn't seem to bother the driver of this alleged Hellcat. This video, posted on reddit yesterday to a thread called "How we drive American cars in Poland", is all about smoke and engine roar.
It's also safe to say that everyone in that neighborhood that night heard the American muscle car, though something tells us that not all appreciated the noise it made.
But hey, we now finally have a burnout to rival the one we saw here from this Aussie bloke.