2018 Dodge Challenger Demon Can Switch Between Regular And High-Octane Gas

There is still one week left until the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuts in New York, but as usual, a new piece of the puzzle is out in the latest installment of the teasing campaign.
This week is all about the vehicle's fuel system, which features dual pumps and a special button that allows it to run on either 91-octane regular or 100+ high-octane unleaded fuel, another first for a production car.
Dodge says that mixing the two in the tank won't hurt the Demon's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, as the high-octane function won't activate if the combined fuel octane is too low, and thanks to a controller that monitors the unit's knock sensors, the system will tell the driver that the car will now run in its premium fuel calibration, until the engine is shut off and restarted.
Someone would assume that the high-octane fuel calibration would come fitted with the car but Dodge isn't going to do that. Instead they will include the powertrain control module with the high-octane calibration software and even the switch bank for the center stack in the Demon crate that is shipped separate from the car.
Running on high-octane fuel, which is available at select gas stations, specialty shops and drag strips, will allow drivers to "see big changes in elapsed time", as the automaker says.
Dodge will drop the final teaser of the muscle car tomorrow.