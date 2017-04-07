Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Visits The Drag Strip In Final Teaser

Dodge is making the final preparations for 'Judgment Day', aka the 2017 New York Auto Show, where they will finally unveil the new Challenger SRT Demon.
Teased one last time, this highly anticipated muscle car is hitting the drag strip in this latest footage, which reveals absolutely nothing new - as its purpose is to keep petrol-heads glued to their screens for 30 seconds.
One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the Demon is its engine; we know that it will basically be the same mill that powers the Challenger and Charger SRT Hellcat duo, though highly optimized.
Even so, the biggest unknown remains its output, which is expected to top the Hellcat's 707 horses. Easter eggs suggested that we might be looking at a total of 757 HP, but the FCA-owned brand remains tight lipped about this, and every other aspect of the car.
They will, however, answer all questions starting with April 11, one day before the NY Auto Show welcomes automotive journalists from across the globe, as this is when the wraps will come off this undoubtedly devilish machine. We'll be keeping a priest and holy water on standby just in case.