Dodge Viper ACR Slips Into White ADV.1 Wheels

Come August 31, production of the Dodge Viper will cease, marking the end of one of the most iconic American performance cars in recent decades.
Excluding its production hiatus between 2010 and 2012, the Viper has been built by the automaker since 1992 and in its most-recent ACR guise, is one of the world’s fastest street-legal cars on the planet, even out-performing multi-million-dollar hypercars on various racetracks.
Throughout the Viper’s production run, particularly in the last few years, customers have been able to personalize their vehicles and the following example, recently tweaked by ADV.1 Wheels, is one of the finest we’ve come across.
From the factory, the track-focused Viper came painted in a beautiful shade of blue with white racing stripes. Those white elements have now been joined by a set of ADV.1 shoes, measuring 20x10.5 at the front and 20x13 at the rear finished in the same shade of white.
The completed look may be unconventional but to our eyes, looks absolutely perfect.