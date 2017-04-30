Does The World Need A Modern-Day Ferrari 250 GTO?

This year marks the 70th anniversary of Ferrari and it would be the perfect time for the automaker to shock the world and introduce a bold new car that goes even beyond the new 812 Superfast.
As it stands, there is no reliable information to suggest that Ferrari is intending to do this but after looking at the renderings below, you may begin to hope that it unveils a homage to the iconic 250 GTO.
Designed here by Behance artist Guillaume Brault, a modern-day version of arguably Ferrari’s most iconic vehicle would be fitting and if it looked like this, a sell-out success.
In creating the car, Brault has incorporated some of the GTO’s most legendary styling elements, including the three air intakes in the hood and wide rear hips. Modern elements then dominate the rest of the design, including the cabin that includes a futuristic two-spoke steering wheel and see-through touchscreen elements.
As remarkable as a modern-day version of the 250 GTO would be, it will probably never happen.
There’s nothing wrong with dreaming though, right?