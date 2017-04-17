Drive Like An Actual Prince In This Million-Dollar Aston Martin DB5

One of the foremost classic grand tourers, there are few things that could make the prospect of owning an Aston Martin DB5 any more enticing. Knowing it was once owned by royalty could do the trick.
This 1965 model listed for sale at Hexagon Classics in London was once the property of one Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan – son of the third Aga Khan, uncle to the fourth, and long-serving UN High Commissioner for Refugees.
It was actually ordered new in Goodwood Green with Connolly natural hide leather by one Mr. D Levey, owner of a chain of wallpaper stores. Prince Sandruddin bought it in 1986 and kept it in Switzerland, ordering an extensive restoration inside, out, and under the hood.
Well documented and presented in concours condition, the classic Aston – just like the one made famous in the Bold movies – is offered for a suitable princely sum of £799,995, or just north of $1 million at current exchange rates.