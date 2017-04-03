Driving A '67 Dodge Coronet 440 R/T Will Put Some Hair On Your Chest

By today's standards, driving around in a 50-year old Dodge such as this 1967 Coronet 440 R/T makes about as much sense as listening to music on an audio cassette player.
Not that there's any connection, but much like the fifth-generation Coronet, the audio cassette was also invented in the 1960's, which was a very successful decade in terms of people coming up with things that eventually made everyone's life easier.
Why we'd throw the fifth-gen Coronet in there is because that was the decade in which Dodge cut down on its dimensions and made it into a proper muscle car, as long as you went for the right version. After the 60's, the Coronet nameplate went from something exciting, to being smeared on 4-door saloons and wagons exclusively, which was kind of a bummer.
But enough about history. What's it like to drive you ask? According to Regular Cars and their humorous take on things, it's pretty darn awful unless you know exactly what to expect from it - a butch American classic that you own because you love how it looks and sounds, and not because of the way it drives.
And to think that the Coronet 440 R/T was supposed to be sporty compared to lesser versions of the car. Then again, you probably didn't need Don Draper to pitch this car to customers in an era when muscle cars were just beginning to take off.