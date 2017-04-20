Driving A Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R In The US Is Like Riding A Unicorn

It’s difficult to imagine a more hyped import vehicle than the Nissan R34 Skyline GT-R, if you live in the USA.
Add to the above the restriction of importing uncertified-to-US cars that are younger than 25 years and the almost mythical status the R34 enjoys becomes more understandable for the few who still don’t know what the fuss is all about.
This particular car comes from Canada, where the relevant restriction says that a car needs to be at least 15 years old, opening the window to import an R34.
Powered by the 2.6-litre RB26DETT straight-six, this R34 is an almost stock example with just an intake and an exhaust fitted, making it good enough for around 360hp.
You don’t need us to tell you that the R34 generation of the GT-R was years ahead of its time, offering features such as the HICAS four-wheel steering, an advanced all-wheel drive system and one of the best engines ever made in a package that not only handled beautifully but also was extremely inviting to modifications.
Matt Farah’s big smile says it all in the latest One Take video linked below.