Drunk Driver Sentenced To Jail After Crashing Into Roundabout With Son In The Back

A British mother has been sentenced to 26 weeks in jail after crashing her car while drunk with her 19-month-old son in the back seat.
In December, Tania Chikwature drove her Nissan Qashqai into a roundabout at high speed in Peterborough in the UK. Dashcam footage from a following motorist showed the moment the SUV hit the roundabout and flew hundreds of feet through the air.
At the scene, Chikwature told police that she had “probably been drinking vodka” behind the wheel. Police tests later found that she had three times the legal blood alcohol limit in her system.
Fortunately, she and her young son escaped the crash without serious injury and in sentencing her, District Judge Ken Sheraton said she was lucky not to be facing more serious charges, Cambridge News reports.
“It is only by luck, and certainly no judgment of yours, that you are not here facing more serious charges, and you are fortunate that someone did not die in that accident,” he said.
Alongside being jailed, Chikwature was banned for driving for six years and forced to pay a 115 pound ($143) victim surcharge.