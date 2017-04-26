Dubai Dealer Lists Rare Acid Green Porsche 918 Spyder

There are only two Acid Green Porsche 918 Spyders in the world optioned out with the Weissach package and now one is for sale from Dubai's Knight International.
We had the chance to see this very 918 at last year’s Top Marques Monaco event and were told it was originally purchased by a Swiss man. At the time, it had an asking price of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million) and while the current seller hasn’t publicized an asking price, prospective buyers shouldn’t expect much change from $3 million.
The car is currently on display in the UK and will be sold with British registration alongside a license plate reading ‘918S’. It has just 3,100 miles on the clock and is absolutely extraordinary when viewed in person.
Pictures and video fail to accurately capture the car’s paint finish but rest assured, it is absolutely breathtaking, hence why this 918 is worth so much more than most.