Dubai Dealer Selling Not One But Two Ferrari FXX Ks!

Is the Ferrari LaFerrari just a little bit too common for you? Is it a bit slow? Perhaps a bit too understated? Well if that’s the case, Ferrari has the solution and it’s called the FXX K.
Based around the LaFerrari, the FXX K is restricted to track use and just 40 units were ever produced and remarkably, a dealership in Dubai is selling two of them.
Knight International has one FXX K that has been driven for 1.5 hours for sale for a cool 4 million euros ($4.2 million) and a second example that has never been driven for 4.5 million euros (a measly $4.7 million in the U.S.)
No images of the duo have been released by the dealer and it says their respective VIN numbers won’t be revealed until a pre-sale contract is signed. Nevertheless, it says that both are currently being stored and maintained by Ferrari race engineers in Maranello, Italy.
Interestingly, the dealer says it offers a street legal conversion kit for the FXX K and if true, that would make it the first of its kind for Ferrari’s most hardcore track car.