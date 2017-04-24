Dwayne Johnson And Jason Statham To Star In Fast & Furious Spinoff?

There’s a possibility that Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will star in a Fast and Furious spinoff film, Deadline reports.
The film, which has yet to be given the go-ahead, could be scripted by Chris Morgan, the chief writer of the Fast and Furious franchise, and would see Johnson’s character Hobbs forming an alliance with Statham’s Decker Shaw.
Interestingly, it is rumored that The Fate of the Furious was going to have a post-credits scene featuring Johnson and Statham in a brief teaser for the spin-off.
Screenrant says that a scene between the two forming an alliance was filmed but that Vin Diesel forced filmmakers to cut the scene as it was shot without his knowledge.
If this post-credits scene did hit cinemas, it wouldn’t mark the first time a Fast and Furious film has used such a teaser. At the end of Fast 5, the return of Letty was revealed. There was also a post-credits scene after Fast 6 that showed the introduction of Jason Statham’s character.
In the meantime, Johnson has already been confirmed to star in the ninth installment, and Statham will join him.