Electric Borgward BXi7 Shows Up Before We’re Supposed To See It

Borgward, the reborn Chinese-backed German brand, is planning to unveil a new electric version of its BX7 flagship model at the Shanghai Auto Show, called the BXi7.
A single image from Wheelsage shows that the new Borgward BXi7 will come with light blue details in the headlights, side mirrors and logos, alongside a bespoke front grille.
Details on the powertrain are not known yet, with some reports suggesting that the new electric SUV will feature a 155-mile driving range (255km) on a single charge.
Borgward has promised to offer PHEVs and all-electric models in attractive prices, with the production of the new BXi7 to take place at their new factory in Bremen, Germany. The same factory will handle the production of the European-spec BX5, which is also set to get plug-in hybrid and all-electric powertrains.
Last month the company launched the smaller petrol-powered BX5 in China, which is powered by a supercharged 190hp engine.
The new electric Borgward BXi7 will be revealed on April 19 at the Shanghai Auto Show.