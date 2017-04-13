Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Semi Truck For September, Pickup Within 2 Years

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to announce plans to introduce the company's first semi-truck in September.
Musk is keeping details under wraps but he hinted the semi-truck is "seriously next level" and the team responsible for developing it has done an "amazing job." That's not much to go on but the executive has previously said the Tesla Semi will "deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate."
Tesla wouldn't become the first company to develop an electric semi as BMW uses a truck built by Dutch manufacturer Terberg to deliver parts to the company's plant in Munich, Germany. Nikola Motor also claimed to have been developing an electric semi but eventually decided to go with a hydrogen powertrain instead.
Getting back to the Tesla news, Musk said the company is still working on a pickup truck and it will be unveiled within 18 to 24 months. The outspoken executive also reiterated plans for a new Roadster, but unfortunately there's no timetable on that one.
Renderings via Peisert Design, Theophilus Chin, & Virtuel Car
Tesla Semi truck unveil set for September. Team has done an amazing job. Seriously next level.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 13, 2017