Elon Musk Trolls Those That Have Shorted Tesla Stocks

Stormy weather in Shortville ... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2017

Shortly after Tesla’s market value exceeded that of Ford , company founder Elon Musk decided to have some fun with short sellers of the brand’s stocks.Taking to Twitter in his usual style, Musk tweeted “Stormy weather in Shortville…” in a jab to those who have bet against the automaker in recent months and years despite Musk’s ambitions to reinvent the industry.On Monday, Tesla’s investor value rose to a record $45 billion, slightly ahead of Ford’s current $45 billion valuation. News of this surge came shortly after Tesla announced that it delivered 25,000 vehicles in the first quarter and after Ford recorded a sluggish first quarter where sales fell by 7.2 per cent.Despite Tesla’s value, Ford is still a much better money making enterprise at the moment. In fact, over the last five years, Ford has reported net income of $26 billion compared to the $2.3 billion Tesla has lost in the same time period.