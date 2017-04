Enhanced BMW X6M Is A Tribute To All Things M Performance

PHOTO GALLERY

Despite its 3D Design carbon fiber body kit, AC Schnitzer wheels and Akrapovic exhaust, this BMW X6M is rolling advertisement for the brand's M Performance arm.Everything from its paint to its decals as well as the interior scream "M" in a very official manner, thanks to the red & blue combo which can be found throughout the vehicle.The car, on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom, also boasts M Performance carbon mirror covers and an M Performance steering wheel, plus a carbon gear selector, metal pedal set, black kidney grilles and a black rear badge.Still, what sets it apart from other X6M models is the carbon fiber 3D Design kit , with bits applied to the front spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. The 22" custom wheels are also a sight to behold thanks to their five dual-spoke design and gloss black appearance.As for performance, a stock X6M is good for 575 PS and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.2 seconds. One of the fastest SUVs in the world, for sure.