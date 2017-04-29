Enhanced BMW X6M Is A Tribute To All Things M Performance

Despite its 3D Design carbon fiber body kit, AC Schnitzer wheels and Akrapovic exhaust, this BMW X6M is rolling advertisement for the brand's M Performance arm.
Everything from its paint to its decals as well as the interior scream "M" in a very official manner, thanks to the red & blue combo which can be found throughout the vehicle.
The car, on display at BMW's Abu Dhabi showroom, also boasts M Performance carbon mirror covers and an M Performance steering wheel, plus a carbon gear selector, metal pedal set, black kidney grilles and a black rear badge.
Still, what sets it apart from other X6M models is the carbon fiber 3D Design kit, with bits applied to the front spoiler, side skirts and rear diffuser. The 22" custom wheels are also a sight to behold thanks to their five dual-spoke design and gloss black appearance.
As for performance, a stock X6M is good for 575 PS and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.2 seconds. One of the fastest SUVs in the world, for sure.