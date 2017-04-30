Even In Rare Company, This Aston Martin Is Unique... And It Could Be Yours

Some British sports cars look best in British Racing Green. Others demand a more eye-catching appearance. This Aston Martin Vantage GT12 manages to split the difference, and if you like it (and have the means), it could be yours.
The ultimate version of Aston's celebrated Vantage model, the GT12 bridges the gap between more common iterations of the breed and the racing versions that have racked up so many trophies. It's all stripped out and beefed up like, say, a Ferrari 458 Speciale or Lamborghini Huracan Performante, but packs Gaydon's signature 6.0-liter V12 into its compact frame.
Aston only made 100 of them, of which this (the 74th example) is the only one to have left the factory in Viridian Green. With a black interior and orange accents, it only has delivery miles on it and remains completely new and unregistered, waiting for its new owner to break it in. It still has a couple years left on the warranty, for crying out loud.
The GT12 is set to headline Bonhams' upcoming sale at the old Aston Martin Works Service facility in Newport Pagnell a couple of weeks from now. The auction house it expects it will sell for between £350,000 and £400,000, which represents a handsome premium over the £250,000 that Aston charged for these most hardcore of roadgoing Vantages in the first place – but seems a little below the going rate for these, especially in brand-new condition and a unique color.