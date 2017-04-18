Every Fast & Furious Hero Car Explained By The Man Who Built Them

With the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise currently on cinemas, it’s now a good time to find out the concept behind each one of the major hero cars.
If you feel thirsty for some movie-car knowledge, then Dennis McCarthy is your man as he’s responsible for all the cars that showed up in each and every one of the eight Fast and Furious movies.
Wired sat down with McCarthy who spoke about classics like the lime green Mitsubishi Eclipse, the orange Toyota Supra, the red Mazda RX7 and the long line of Dodge Chargers that captured the huge audience of Fast and Furious.
Fate of the Furious is currently celebrating a global box office record for an opening weekend with $532.5 million worldwide, even surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
The franchise might have shifted its focus from road racing to blowing things up and saving the world from yet another villain, but the cars remained a key ingredient and that’s what we as petrolheads should cherish.