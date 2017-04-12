Experience More Classic And Modern Porsche Cars In Forza Horizon 3 [w/Video]

While showing off their latest products in New York, Porsche launched a new package for Forza Horizon 3, together with Microsoft.
Available to download from today, the car pack, which includes vehicles such as the 550A Spyder, 718 RS 60 Spyder, 911 Carrera RS 2.7 from 1973, 911 GT2 993, Cayman GT4, and 911 GT3 RS, has been dispatched to celebrate a six-year partnership with the IT giant.
By holding hands with Microsoft, Porsche says that their sports cars will be more prominent in the video game series Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon. This includes a motorsport championship for the automaker's gamer fans in the 2017 ForzaRC season, who can already register here, prior to the qualification that will take place online on May 1.
"By having Microsoft as our partner, we have the opportunity to take the pleasure of driving a Porsche and making it an experience in the virtual world. Racing games and eSports connect the real and virtual worlds and enable us to gain further access to the young target group. It means that they can develop a passion for Porsche even before buying their first sports car", says Porsche's Member of the Executive Board responsible for Sales and Marketing, Detlev von Platen.