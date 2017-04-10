Eye-Catching Ram 1500 Sublime Sport And Rebel Blue Streak Bow In NY

Ram has just presented two bold and very distinctive special edition 1500s at the New York Auto Show.
The first, dubbed the Ram 1500 Sublime Sport, is painted in a bright shade of green and includes black stripes, a set of black 22-inch wheels and a host of black badges. This package will be restricted to just 3,000 units and available exclusively on the Crew Cab V8 models with prices starting at $47,135.
As for the second model, it is dubbed the Rebel Blue Streak and as the name implies, is a variant of the off-road focused Ram 1500 Rebel. Beyond the obvious blue paint, the special edition also includes black wheels, a matte black front grille and black badging. Additionally, it includes blacked-out elements on the center console, gauge cluster, instrument panel and doors.
Even though the variant makes the Ram 1500 look particularly special, the option is available at no extra charge.