Facelifted Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe Scooped Doing Its Usual Rounds

Mercedes-Benz are implementing the same updates of the 2018 S-Class to the other two members of the family too, the Coupe and Convertible.
Spied here is the former, in its second most potent iteration, the AMG S63 (don't forget, there's also the V12 S65), which keeps a thin layer of camouflage on its front and rear ends, signaling the presence of a few visual updates.
Although its restyled bumpers and lighting units will be enough to help it differentiate over the current model, the range-topping coupe is believed to set itself apart from its predecessor furthermore with a small power bump.
Exactly how much power we're looking into is unknown, but it could get up to 600hp, from the same 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 lump that churns out 577hp (585PS) in today's cars.
The semi-autonomous driving technology that debuts in the 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be adopted by the Coupe and Convertible too, as they will be able to steer, brake, and do other things on their own.
Mercedes will drop the veil off the facelifted S-Class next Wednesday, at the 2017 Auto Shanghai, so the two-door derivations should debut within the next 12 months.