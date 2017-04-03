Facelifted Peugeot 308 Leaks Online, Can You Spot The Differences?

Peugeot are getting ready to launch their facelifted 308 later on this year, and if this is the real thing, it seems not much has changed.
Posted on PeugeotForum, these images show it with subtle tweaks on both ends, which include a new grille, more modern LED DRLs, tweaked front bumper with refreshed fog lamps, and slightly modified taillights.
Contrary to what some believed, the 2018 Peugeot 308 apparently won't be getting the i-Cockpit that was first seen on the new 3008. Instead, it will have to make due with the same traditional analogue dials, which, alongside a slightly reworked steering wheel and different shape for the gearshift lever, seem to be the only updates made inside.
Since officials within the company have kept pretty quiet regarding the facelifted 308, we are not sure whether any changes have been made to the engine lineup, although the GTI could benefit from some extra horses, just like one of its main rivals did - the facelifted VW Golf GTI.
Expect the 2018 Peugeot 308 to be unveiled in the coming months, followed by a possible debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, this fall.