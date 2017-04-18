Facelifted Skoda Octavia Scout Brings Curious Design To Shanghai

Six weeks after the facelifted Skoda Octavia range debuted at the Geneva Motor Show, the Czech company has premiered the updated Octavia Scout at the Shanghai Auto Show.
Known in China as the Combi and snapped by Autohome, the new vehicle is adorned with the same controversial face as the rest of the range. That means it adopts the curious split headlight design and a new grille finished in blindingly-bright chrome.
As with the rest of the range, the front and rear bumpers have also been modified and the Scout’s front-facing sensors relocated from the lower grille to in the center of the main grille. The taillights are also slightly different to the outgoing model.
The Skoda Octavia Scout is the most capable Octavia variant in tricky off-road conditions and includes a slightly increased ride height, black across the lower portions of the front and rear bumpers and black wheel arches.
It isn’t yet known which engines will be available for the Octavia Scout in China or anywhere else. However, it is probable that the existing 84 hp, 1.0-liter will be available as will a 184 hp 2.0-liter and a 1.0-liter with 113 hp.