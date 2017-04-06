Facelifted Toyota Agya Leaks In Indonesia

A number of images have leaked online depicting the facelifted 2017 Toyota Agya in TRD guise ahead of its Indonesian debut on April 7th.
The images, picked up by Autonetmagz, show that the new Agya will look dramatically different than the outgoing model thanks to its adoption of much more aggressive front and rear fascias.
At the front for example, the new Agya receives a set of smoked headlights as standard that incorporate a horizontal LED daytime running light. Additionally, the new taillights will incorporate LEDs and be perfectly complemented by a set of 14-inch alloy wheels. A TRD bodykit with modified bumpers will also be available.
The current Agya is sold exclusively with a 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine delivering 64 hp at 6,000 rpm and 88 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm and is offered with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic ‘box. There is speculation that the new model will benefit from a 1.2-liter engine.
Hat tip to Indian Autos Blog!